Serena Williams launches high-performance makeup line WYN BEAUTY

Serena Williams is a tennis legend and an entrepreneurial force in the beauty world. Her latest venture, WYN BEAUTY, is more than just another makeup brand; it is Serena’s dedication to self-expression, performance, and inclusivity. According to the retired athlete, her business is designed to celebrate individuality and offer clean, high-performing, skin-loving makeup for everyone.

Serena’s journey to creating her makeup line stems from her personal experience as a professional athlete and a busy mother. Constantly on the move, she needed makeup that could withstand rigorous schedules while still allowing her skin to breathe. This necessity birthed a vision: “makeup that moves with you, empowering you to be the best version of yourself every day.”

“I’m so excited to introduce WYN BEAUTY to the world,” Serena shares. “To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world. As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day. I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That’s the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.”

Serena believes that each individual can define beauty and success. She has always used beauty as a tool for self-expression, from her early days with beaded braids to her signature cat-eye and bold nail choices. Serena makes powerful statements through her beauty choices without even uttering a word.

With WYN BEAUTY, Serena extends this philosophy by infusing personal affirmations into each product and shade. Inspired by the affirmations Serena relied on before her matches, names like Brave, Momentum, Shine, and Discover resonate with the brand’s ethos of strength and empowerment. The unique WYN Chartreuse packaging, representing Serena’s energy and determination, and gold accents to honor her achievements create a visually stunning brand expression.

Serena brings her project to life in partnership with the Good Glamm Group, known for its commitment to inclusivity and purpose-driven products. Formulated with clean, skin-loving ingredients, the brand’s products are vegan, cruelty-free, and designed to keep skin hydrated while delivering high performance. The range includes facial, lips, and eye products, ensuring everyone can find their perfect match.

Among the standout products in the lineup are the Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF 30, which provides lightweight coverage with sun protection and hydration, and the MVP Multifunction Lip and Cheek Color, which offers buildable color with long wear performance.

WYN BEAUTY will be available at 685 Ulta stores and online to empower a diverse audience to express themselves through makeup.