Emily Ratajkowski poses in tiny string bikini during Brazil getaway: See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski was living her best life in Brazil! The model had a lot of fun at the beach in Rio de Janeiro, showing off her incredible physique and her new swimwear collection, as part of the collaboration with Inamorata and Mirror Pals.

The 31-year-old actress showed some of the new pieces, including a 2-piece swimsuit with silver charms. “Im so excited to see y’all in these pieces,” she wrote on Instagram, showing some behind-the-scenes shoots.

The black bikini also comes in white and red, as modeled by Emily while enjoying the beach. “Noooo things sold in less than 10 minutes!” one person wrote, with many online users trying to get their hands on the new items. “I need the white set restocked,” someone else added.

Emily gave her best poses while laying on a bed, with Rio as the perfect background. She also shared photos wearing a green and yellow bikini, which seems to be inspired by Brazil’s flag. “What a dream to collaborate on this collection,” she added.

Fans of the model showed love for the new collection, including some of her celebrity friends. “Neeeed,” Camila Mendes wrote, while Irina Shayk added fire emojis, and Valentina Ferrer commented, “Needdd.”