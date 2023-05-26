Diana France Catherine Walker Design©GettyImages
ICON

Princess Diana’s signature electric blue eyeliner is making a comeback: See Pics

“She had wonderful eyes that you could accentuate,” her longtime makeup artist revealed to Vogue.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Princess Diana continues to be a fashion icon for new generations. From her glamorous red carpet moments to her workout outfits and her statement accessories, including the Gucci ‘Diana’ bag, and the ‘Lady Dior’ bag, the legacy of Lady Diana is undeniable.

And with many fashion and makeup trends going back in style, a new rediscovery has been made by a younger generation on social media. This is how electric blue eyeliner has been slowly making a comeback, and many credit this chic and bold style to Princess Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales wears a white and blue lace and seq©GettyImages

As revealed to ABC News by her longtime makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, Lady Diana quickly “realized her best featured were her eyes,” which led to her to try some edgy looks, making the blue eyeliner one of her signature, for exclusive events and red carpets. “She had wonderful eyes that you could accentuate, and her skin was amazing,” Greenwell said to Vogue.

Anwar Hussein Archive©GettyImages

Diana would later go on to try more subtle looks, however, her glamorous makeup look paired with electric blue eyeliner and a soft lip has been recreated by many makeup lovers.

Anwar Hussein Archive©GettyImages

“I loved enhancing her beauty, making her look glamorous for the red carpet and then making her look and feel relaxed in her own skin the rest of the time. She wore makeup extremely well,” Greenwell shared with the publication. “I just brought out her features to the best of my ability. We did more makeup at night, and less during the day.”

READ MORE

ANGELINA JOLIE ACCESSORIZES HER LOOK WITH PRINCESS DIANA’S FAVORITE DIOR BAG

PRINCESS DIANA’S NIECE SHARES ROMANTIC PHOTOS FROM HER ‘MAGICAL HONEYMOON’


Related Video:

Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more