Princess Diana’s signature electric blue eyeliner is making a comeback: See Pics

Princess Diana continues to be a fashion icon for new generations. From her glamorous red carpet moments to her workout outfits and her statement accessories, including the Gucci ‘Diana’ bag, and the ‘Lady Dior’ bag, the legacy of Lady Diana is undeniable.

And with many fashion and makeup trends going back in style, a new rediscovery has been made by a younger generation on social media. This is how electric blue eyeliner has been slowly making a comeback, and many credit this chic and bold style to Princess Diana.

As revealed to ABC News by her longtime makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, Lady Diana quickly “realized her best featured were her eyes,” which led to her to try some edgy looks, making the blue eyeliner one of her signature, for exclusive events and red carpets. “She had wonderful eyes that you could accentuate, and her skin was amazing,” Greenwell said to Vogue.

Diana would later go on to try more subtle looks, however, her glamorous makeup look paired with electric blue eyeliner and a soft lip has been recreated by many makeup lovers.

“I loved enhancing her beauty, making her look glamorous for the red carpet and then making her look and feel relaxed in her own skin the rest of the time. She wore makeup extremely well,” Greenwell shared with the publication. “I just brought out her features to the best of my ability. We did more makeup at night, and less during the day.”