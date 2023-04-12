Princess Diana’s niece shares romantic photos from her ‘magical honeymoon’

Lady Amelia Spencer is honeymooning in the Maldives! Princess Diana’s niece took to her Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of photos from her and husband Greg Mallett’s honeymoon.

“The first few days of our magical honeymoon ☀️🏝️💙 @coco_resorts #cocomoments,” she captioned the pictures from the luxurious Coco Bodu Hithi resort. The post included romantic pictures of the newlyweds kissing.

“So so so beautiful 😍what a dream honeymoon 💗,” Amelia’s twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer commented on the post. Meanwhile, big sister Lady Kitty Spencer wrote: “This place looks amazing!!! Wow!! Honeymoon of dreams 🌴🐚💦.”

The couple got married on March 21. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! revealed that Amelia and Greg tied the knot in a mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town. “It means so much to get married here,” Amelia told HELLO!. “Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.”

The pair reportedly met while studying at the University of Cape Town. Greg proposed to Princes William and Harry’s cousin in July of 2020. “So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES,” Greg wrote on Instagram at the time. “Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15.”