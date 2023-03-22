Princess Diana’s niece gets married in a special place

Princes William and Harry’s cousin Lady Amelia Spencer is married! HOLA! USA’s sister brandHELLO! revealed on March 21 that Princess Diana’s niece and Greg Mallett tied the knot in a mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town.

“It means so much to get married here,” Amelia told HELLO!. “Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.”

Meanwhile, Greg said: “I’ve been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years.”

According to HELLO!, Amelia’s twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer, as well as their younger brother Samuel Aitken and older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, who had a lavish wedding in Italy back in 2021, were all in attendance.

Last week, the groom ﻿hinted that it would not be long until he and Amelia would be saying “I do.” “Not long now…,” he captioned a romantic snapshot of himself and Amelia in Cape Town.

The couple, who reportedly met while studying at the University of Cape Town, got engaged in July of 2020. Greg celebrated his engagement to Amelia at the time with a carousel of photos of the two of them on Instagram. Alongside the post, he wrote: “So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15.”