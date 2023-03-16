Princess Diana’s niece seen in romantic picture ahead of wedding

It won’t be long until Princess Diana’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett say “I do.” Amelia’s fiancé shared a romantic photo of himself and his bride-to-be in Cape Town on Thursday. The image shows Amelia holding one hand to her future husband’s face as he smiled.

Alongside the Instagram post, Greg simply wrote: “Not long now…”

Amelia’s twin sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, reacted to her future brother-in-law’s picture, commenting: “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Amelia and Greg got engaged in July of 2020. The bride’s father, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer—who is Princess Diana’s younger brother—wrote at the time, “So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future,” the proud dad wrote.

He added, “Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.”

Greg also celebrated his engagement to Amelia with a sweet post on his Instagram. Alongside pictures of himself and his fiancée, he penned: “So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15.”

Amelia and Greg reportedly met while they were studying at the University of Cape Town. Back in January of 2023, Amelia shared pictures from her “dream” bachelorette party. Meanwhile, Greg posted a video featuring pictures and footage of his fiancée from her bachelorette party, writing: “Can’t wait to marry you ❤️.”