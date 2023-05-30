Bella Thorne shows off her curves in a fun blue swimsuit

Bella Thorne is ready for the summer! The recently engaged artist and businesswoman showed off her curves over the holiday weekend in a bright blue one-piece bathing suit.



©Bella Thorne



Bella looked stunning in the blue swimsuit

The 25 year-old shared the photos on her Instagram story with her 25 million followers. She was covered in jewelry that is likely a part of her new jewelry brand, Thorne Dynasty.



©Bella Thorne



The soon to be bride will be planning a wedding soon

Soon to be bride

Thorne’s soon-to-be husband Mark Emms, took her love for jewelry into consideration when proposing with a ring that could be valued at $950,000.

Their love story began last year on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” she told Vogue.





The Bad Vegan producer proposed to Thorne at her home the day before Mother’s Day with a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone, per Vogue.

When the couple says “I do,” it’s going to be extravagant. She told Vogue she has her eyes on a destination wedding in the United Kingdom, and she wants to wear vintage Schiaparelli or Dior. “Every bride does not need one gown,” Thorne told the outlet, “but four!”

Bella’s dynasty

Thorne has made a name for herself in multiple avenues of work. She will soon host the re-launched Taormina Film Festival in Italy from June 24 through July 1st.

She is also in the jewelry space. When talking about Thorne Dynasty, she told HOLA! USA it “has been an eye-opening experience as well as it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Honoring her late father she said she’s making his dream come true. “My dad always wanted to build a Thorne dynasty, and he’s not here to do it, so I’ll be doing it,” she said.