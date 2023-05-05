Bella Thorne to host the Taormina Film Festival

Bella Thorne continues to make unexpected and bold moves in her career. The actress and director is heading to Italy and will be guest curating one of the evenings at the Taormina Film Festival, which kicks off this June 24.

Deadline reports that Thorne will be curating an event called “Influential Shorts,” where she’ll premiere her directorial debut, “Paint Her Red.” “I am excited to be able to recognize Bella’s talent now as a film director and as a curator. Launching such a great project in the context of a historic festival and event like the Taormina Film Festival is an inspiring opportunity,” said Barrett Wissman, the Taormina Film Festival Executive and co-artistic Director.

Thorne shared the news on her Instagram. “I am inviting not only well-known artists and people from all walks of life -to screen their projects as directors as well that evening, will also feature talent I have recently discovered,” she wrote in the caption. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the way in showcasing a new generation of filmmakers.”

The Taormina Film Festival was inaugurated in 1955. Since its inception, its opened the doors for local and international talent. Guests include Francis Ford Coppola, Eva Longoria, Susan Sarandon, and more.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Thorne revealed that she’d be premiering her first short this year. “I am premiering a short this year that I have directed, produced, funded, and wrote. And then I am working, I’m about to shoot another short as well that I’m about to go to Oklahoma that’s based off of a true story,” she said.

