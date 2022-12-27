Bella Thorne shared Christmas update with her boyfriend and family

Bella Thorne is making the most of her holidays. The actress and director shared a post with multiple photos of herself, her boyfriend and her family over the holidays.

The post shows Thorne and her family’s plans over Christmas, which showed her in two different outfits. Thorne shared photos of her sister, her brother, her mother, herself and her boyfriend, Mark Emms, with all of them wearing matching Christmas pajamas. For Christmas celebrations, Thorne shared a photo of herself with a red dress with white details on it. She paired the look with some purple Fendi heels and shared her outfit on her Instagram stories, captioning it, “I’m coming for your throne, Mrs Claus!”

The Thorne family spent their Christmas in London, where the group was spotted doing multiple tourist activities.

Thorne and Mark Emms started dating this year, first being spotted in Mykonos around August. "It's new, and they're having fun," said a source to People. "They've been dating for about a month." They were later seen in Orlando, attending Universal Studios’ Horror Nights alongside their friends.

Earlier in the year, Thorne and her fiance of three years Benjamin Mascolo announced that they were separating. "Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year," said a source to People. "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."