Bella Thorne’s engagement ring is estimated to be worth approximately $950k

It has been announced that Bella Thorne and businessman Mark Emms are planning to tie the knot. The couple first met during Cara Delevigne’s birthday party in Ibiza back in 2022, and have been inseparable ever since. They recently shared a heartwarming photo on social media, revealing the exciting news.

In the photo, Bella is proudly displaying her gorgeous engagement ring, which jewelry specialist and director at Abelini, Nilesh Rakholia, estimates to be around ten carats.

“The engagement ring is an emerald cut diamond, known for its elegant and sophisticated appeal and a classic choice,” Rakholia shared with HOLA! USA via email. “Our expert estimation places the diamond at an impressive 10 carats, a fitting choice for such a high-profile engagement.”

“The addition of baguette diamonds flanking the center stone further enhances the ring’s overall design. Baguettes are known for their sleek, elongated shape, which beautifully complements the emerald cut,” the expert explains. “Their presence adds a touch of modernity and sophistication to the ring while also emphasizing the central diamond’s brilliance.”

“Considering the exceptional craftsmanship, the rarity of the precious stones, and the elegant cut, our estimate values this remarkable ring at upwards of $950,000.”

©Bella Thorne





As HOLA! USA previously reported, it seems the family is also thrilled about their new life together, and details about the wedding are already in the works.

Bella reportedly wants a “countryside wedding at a manor” in the United Kingdom and has already been looking at some wedding dresses, including Dior or Schiaparelli. “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” she told Vogue.