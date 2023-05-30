First Lady to attend royal wedding©The Royal Hashemite Court
First Lady to attend royal wedding

The first lady and president have a “deep and longstanding friendship” with the groom’s parents

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s six-day trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe will include a stop in Jordan. PresidentJoe Biden’s wife is set to attend Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding during her visit.

According to the Associated Press, “President Joe Biden and the first lady have a deep and longstanding friendship with the crown prince’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.”

The first lady will attend the wedding of Queen Rania’s eldest child

“When Joe Biden was vice president, he and King Abdullah often met over breakfast when the king traveled to Washington to visit his son, then a student at Georgetown University,” AP noted. “Abdullah also visited Biden at his home in Delaware after Biden returned to private life.”

The King and Queen of Jordan’s eldest son will marry his fiancée in Amman on Thursday, June 1. A number of royals will be in attendance, including Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

The royal wedding is taking place June 1 in Amman

Hussein, who met Rajwa “through an old friend from school,” got engaged last August. During a party she hosted for her future daughter-in-law, Queen Rania recalled, “I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”

