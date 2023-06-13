Billie Eilish shows underboob tattoo in new bikini photo

Billie Eilish is giving a glimpse of her underboob tattoo. The singer showed off her black ink while enjoying the summer weather in a new photo posted by her friend Annabel Zimmer, known to be the daughter of German film composer Hans Zimmer.

In the new pic Billie can be seen wearing a geometric-print bikini top and black Versace sunglasses. Back in 2021, Rolling Stone revealed that the singer had decided to get a tattoo “in an ornate, gothic font,” just one day after the 2020 Grammy Awards, following her big night, where she received Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and the Best New Artist award.

Billie was also asked about her tattoos during an interview with Vanity Fair. “I have three tattoos now. I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself,” Eilish said at the time, pointing to her chest. “I have one here — big boy here,” she said pointing to her rib cage, which goes all the way down to her leg.

The singer showed the big piece during her British Vogue photoshoot in 2021. “And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis,‘” she said to the publication, pointing to her left wrist and hand. “They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”