Jennifer Garner sends sweet message to Ben Affleck on Father’s Day

Jennifer Garner celebrated Father’s Day alongside her dad. Still, she took a moment to send a shout out to Ben Affleck, praising him for loving their kids like “no one” else.

In an Instagram post, Garner provided her followers with an update on her Father’s Day, sharing a photo of herself with her parents. In it, she’s wearing jeans, a brown sweater and some reading glasses as she stands next to her parents, who are dressed up for church. “Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church 😬— I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t 🙏). We love you, Dad. X,” she captioned the post.

She also added a sweet and simple message for Affleck, praising him for being a great dad to their kids. “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X,” she concluded the post.

BGA stands for Benjamin Géza Affleck, his full name. In a 2015 appearance at the Writers Guild of America, Affleck explained his middle name and why he was honored to have it. “My mom told me that Geza was a friend of hers who died around the time I was born. He was a Holocaust survivor from Hungary and he was the most exceptional person she knew,” he said.

Jennifer Lopez’s, Affleck’s current wife, also shared a message celebrating Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know,” she wrote. The post featured some videos of Affleck.