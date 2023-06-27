Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Mother" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Jennifer Lopez and Virgin Voyages introduce AI version of JLo: ‘Jen AI is alive!’

Jen A.I. includes her personality with the help of augmented reality, and can be used for birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

A new travel experience is on the horizon, and it involves none other than Jennifer Lopez, or at least an Artificial Intelligence version of her. Following her partnership with Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages, the company has unveiled its latest AI tool, to encourage travelers to celebrate special dates with custom invites from the singer.

Virgin Voyages released a hilarious video inviting travelers to use JEN A.I. for their next trip. The singer can be seen sharing a customized message on board before the real identity is revealed.

Jen A.I. includes JLo’s personality with the help of augmented reality, and can be used for birthdays, anniversaries, and more. “It’s so important to me that we stop and take time to celebrate special moments in our lives, and encourage others to do the same,” the real Jennifer said. “If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s how important it is to cherish life’s special moments with your inner circle.”

The new tool can be activated on their official website, and users will have the opportunity to answer a series of questions about their celebration, destination, and travel plans with friends and family. “This extraordinary company was founded on the idea of connecting people and celebrating all of life’s special moments,” said Branson. “We want to be the ultimate choice for any kind of celebration, and to be honest, who can say no to Jennifer?”

