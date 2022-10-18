Adele parties with her boyfriend Rich Paul, Kevin Hart, and Eniko Parrish

Adele enjoyed a party over the weekend with her boyfriend Rich Paul, Kevin Hart, and Eniko Parrish. The comedian shared a gallery of photos Monday showing them in all-black looks at Audemars Piguet’s, 50th-anniversary party.

The friends posed together in Beverly Hills, “Celebrating 50 years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!” Hart wrote in the caption. “We drank @grancoramino and talk timepieces all night….my type of party!!!!!”

Hart and Parrish have been married since August 2016, while Adele confirmed her relationship with the sports agent in July 2021 after splitting from Simon Konecki. The singer recently shared a makeup free selfie, celebrating her first Emmy win.