Adele and Rich Paul Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish
DOUBLE DATE

Adele parties with her boyfriend Rich Paul, Kevin Hart, and Eniko Parrish

They partied in all-black looks

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Adele enjoyed a party over the weekend with her boyfriend Rich Paul, Kevin Hart, and Eniko Parrish. The comedian shared a gallery of photos Monday showing them in all-black looks at Audemars Piguet’s, 50th-anniversary party.


Adele and Rich Paul Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish©Kevin Hart

The friends posed together in Beverly Hills, “Celebrating 50 years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!” Hart wrote in the caption. “We drank @grancoramino and talk timepieces all night….my type of party!!!!!”


RELATED:

Adele reveals that her son Angelo is ‘obsessed’ with Billie Eilish

LeBron James’ teenage son gets awarded a college basketball scholarship

Adele says she ‘definitely’ wants more kids and will ‘absolutely’ get married again


Kevin Hart, and Eniko Parrish©Kevin Hart

Hart and Parrish have been married since August 2016, while Adele confirmed her relationship with the sports agent in July 2021 after splitting from Simon Konecki. The singer recently shared a makeup free selfie, celebrating her first Emmy win.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more