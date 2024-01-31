Eiza Gonzalez celebrates her birthday by sharing her new trailer

Eiza Gonzalez has much to celebrate. The Mexican star celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday, which coincided with the release of her new movie’s trailer. “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” will premiere in theaters this April 19th, and looks like an action packed ride alongside some of Hollywood’s leading stars.

Gonzalez shared the trailer on her social media, celebrating the occasion and her birthday in the caption. “Trailer on my birthday?! Yes sir! See you April 19 in cinemas lads!” The trailer shows her character shooting guns, singing, and looking incredibly fun, tough and beautiful.

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is led by Henry Cavill. The film is based on the true story of a special forces group put together by Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming (the author of the 007 novels) that took unconventional methods in fighting the Nazis and managed to change the outcome of World War II. The trailer shows Cavill’s character teaming up with various agents in order to take out Nazis in inventive methods. "Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare," reads the film’s synopsis. The film co-stars Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes, Henrique Zaga, and more.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez

More about Gonzalez in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Gonzalez is a seasoned Hollywood star by now, appearing in numerous TV shows, films, and dramas. She plays the sole female character in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” and has credited director Guy Ritchie for allowing her to do something that she’s never done before. “One that I can probably mention without being a spoiler is that he allowed me to play a full British character, and I have to do a British accent,” she said in an interview with L’Officiel.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...