Are Eiza González and Mario Casas getting married? The actress’s mother clarified the rumor

Eiza González and Mario Casas’s romance might be brand new, but the world is already wondering if they will end up walking the aisle. Despite the lack of information on how they met and when they began dating, someone who might know more than the rest of the world is Glenda Reyna, mother to the “Baby Driver” star.

When asked if there are wedding plans or if she approves of her daughter’s romance with the Spanish actor, the renowned designer and businesswoman refused to give details, assuring she does not know her daughter’s personal life. She still wishes to see her getting married.

Eiza Gonzalez and Mario Casas

“I keep saying I don’t know anything. I am in Mexico, she is on the other side of the world. I see her as happy, in general, because she is working, she is making one more film. She is fine, she is healthy. At this moment there is no talk of a wedding or anything, zero,” Reyna said.

Glenda took the opportunity to share how she feels about Mario Casas. “He is handsome. We have good taste in the family,” she said. “If she is in love and they give each other a ring and they love each other… great guy, I will be thinking about the dress,” she joked.

Glenda also assured she promised to be a great mother-in-law. “I don’t get involved; I neither give an opinion nor ask anything. I promised to be a fantastic mother-in-law because my mother-in-law was very picky. I can say it now because my husband is no longer in this world, but otherwise, I would have had to keep it quiet,” she revealed.