Grimes shares co-parenting struggles with Elon Musk: ‘Let me see my son’

Grimes and Elon Musk seemed to be doing a great job at co-parenting, as they were recently spotted vacationing together with their kids in Italy. Fans of the celebrity couple even thought they were back together earlier this summer when the photos were published, however, it seems like they are currently struggling, as revealed by the singer in a since-deleted tweet.

Grimes might not have a direct line of communication with her ex, as shown by her recent message, where she asks Elon to let her see their son X AE A-Xii. The former couple also share a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

A photo of Elon with his twin children and their mother Shivon Zilis was posted on Wednesday by author Walter Isaacson, causing Grimes to comment about her own experience with the Tesla founder. The family can be seen relaxing in the outdoor patio of Shivon’s home in Austin, Texas.

©@WalterIsaacson / Twitter





“Tell Shivon to unblock me,” Grimes commented, indicating that she had been in contact with her before, “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” the singer added. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart,” Grimes declared.

Elon and Shivon secretly welcomed their twins in November 2021, while Elon and Grimes welcomed their daughter the following month via surrogate. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship, breaking up after a 3-year relationship. However, they seemed to be on good terms back in July 2023, when photographed staying at the same hotel with their kids in Portofino.