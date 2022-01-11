Camila Cabello is enjoying the single life and ringing in 2022 with back-to-back vacations. For the last 24 hours, the singer has been sharing stunning photos on Instagram where she goes from rocking a bikini in the Dominican Republic to rocking full winter snow gear in Montana, USA. “Queen of posting hot and cold photos at the same time,” one devoted fan commented. Cabello’s bikini pictures seemingly came out of nowhere following the winter photo and she explained in the caption that she’s been living life, “I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO.” Check out Cabello’s sunny and snowy vacation pics below.