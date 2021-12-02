Shawn Mendes opens up about his breakup with Camila Cabello in new emotional song

Shawn Mendes is getting everyone emotional following his unexpected breakup with Camila Cabello, with the release of his new song ‘It’ll Be Okay,’ sharing his feelings about the recent split.

The 23-year-old singer is confessing how he feels just two weeks after the former couple announced their breakup, after their 2-year romantic relationship.

The slow ballad includes lyrics that might be hinting at the moments before their difficult decision, “Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?” Shawn continued, “I start to imagine a world where we don‘t collide / It’s making me sick but we‘ll heal and the sun will rise.”

The Grammy nominee also sings about the public perception of their relationship, as it is no secret the fan-favorite stars were seen as the most loved celebrity couple of the moment; “The future [they] dreamed of is fading to black,” and there was “nothing more painful.”

Shawn sings in the chorus, “we don‘t have to stay / I will love you either way / It’ll be OK,” adding “If you tell me you’re leaving / I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you either way.”

And while Camila and Shawn insisted they would remain friends after their breakup, fans of the Canadian singer are getting emotional after listening to the sad song.

It was reported that the pair didn’t go through a “bad breakup at all,” and their relationship was just getting “stale and complacent,” ultimately deciding they are “better off being friends.”