Camila Cabello shares post-breakup glam selfies

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to share her most recent look, something glamorous and glittery. The post was made up of three photos and gathered thousands of likes within hours.

Camila shared three images, the first two showing her full look, made up of hair, makeup, nails, and dress of the exact same shade of mint green. The last photo is a blurry shot of her face, where she’s making a funny face. “I clean up ok,” she captioned her post.

Camila has recently been all over the news due to her breakup with her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes. The break up was announced over their social media, with each of them sharing the same information. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read.

According to an insider that spoke to E! News, “the relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends.”

Camila has been spotted out in Los Angeles, having fun with her friends and managing the break up as best as possible. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now,” said the source. According to all accounts, the break up was mutual and there were no hard feelings involved. In fact, the pair remain in touch and want to work hard at being better friends.