Camila Cabello goes horseback riding following Shawn Mendes breakup

The singer and actress was seen for the first time following the split with her long term boyfriend.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their break up over social media. The couple, who dated for two years, was one of Hollywood’s favorite young couples, collaborating on their music together and often showing the world how fond they were of each other.

Camila was spotted for the first time post break up, going on a horseback ride with her friends.

Camila Cabello horseback riding©GrosbyGroup
Camila was seen going on a horseback ride in Los Angeles.

The singer was spotted riding horses and laughing along with her friends. She was wearing jeans and a long sleeved plaid shirt with an Elivis Pressley tank top underneath.

Camila Cabello horseback ride©GrosbyGroup
She was spotted with a group of friends and they all seemed to be having a good time.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Camila and Shawn announced their break up through their Instagram pages. Both provided the same statement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello©Shawn Mendes
The couple often shared updates on social media.

The two last posted photographs of each other on October 31st and November 1st, celebrating Halloween and the Day of the Dead.

An insider spoke to E! News and said that while Camila was very sad over the break up, she was happy with the decision to end their relationship and to focus on their friendship. “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” said the insider. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

