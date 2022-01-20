Shawn Mendes looks sweaty and happy as he leaves the gym

It looks like Shawn Mendes had a really good workout. The songwriter and singer was photographed leaving the gym, looking happy and fit with a sleeveless shirt.

Shawn wore a sleeveless shirt and shorts for his workout.

Photographers captured Shawn as he left the gym Equinox in Los Angeles, with a towel around his neck and a sweatshirt on his arm. He was then spotted holding a smoothie, smiling and laughing at nothing in particular.

He looked smiley as he grabbed a smoothie.

Recently, Shawn has been working on new music, promoting it and teasing it on social media. His most recent video features him and one of his producers in a car, listening to a new song they’ve been working on and bobbing their heads along to it. The video then cuts to the two of them at the studio, with Shawn playing the guitar. “y’all dig this ?” Shawn captioned the post.

The video prompted a lot of responses from his followers, including friends and fans, who can’t wait to hear the full version. Camila Cabello, his ex, dropped a comment of support and encouragement. “Ur crazy wildcat,” she wrote.