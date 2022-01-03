Shawn Mendes opens up about his relationship with social media: ‘I’m having a hard time’

Shawn Mendes is opening up about his relationship with social media, admitting he is having a “hard time” following his split with Camila Cabello and the release of his latest breakup song ‘It’ll Be Okay.’

The singer went on to share his appreciation for his fans and followers, after their continuous support and the number of fan reaction videos he has seen of his latest single.

“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn continued, “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

The artist explained that his ultimate goal making music is having his “own truth revealed,” in reference to the track that describes his breakup with Cabello, confessing that after seeing fans cry over the song, he hopes “ that’s because there’s some truth in the song and there lies honesty in it.”

“I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I feel so grateful that people are vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it,” Shawn shared, adding that “a lot of the time when I’m writing songs I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it.”