Camila Cabello struggled with her mental health while writing a song for ‘Cinderella’

By Shirley Gómez -New York

At least once in our lifetime, we go through challenging times. For three-time Grammy nominee, Camila Cabello that time arrived while writing one of the songs for her first movie, Cinderella.

The 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress recently revealed she was going through a “really hard time.”

“I don‘t think I know how to write in any way that isn’t personal to me,” she told Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak and the Sparks Brothers during a conversation for The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriter Roundtable. “When I was working on ’Million to One‘ for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health.”

Camila Cabello and director Kay Cannon on the set of CINDERELLA, Photo: Kerry Brown. Courtesy of Amazon Studios.©Photo: Kerry Brown. Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Camila Cabello and director Kay Cannon on the set of CINDERELLA

According to Cabello, the song helped to push forward. “It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, ‘I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.’ I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her, no, but she knew,” Cabello added.

During an Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk program, she also revealed that she “would just break down crying once a day at least.”

“Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off,” she said as reported by the publication. “I was barely home. I didn‘t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress; it wasn’t even a meltdown because I would just work through it.”

“I was just exhausted in every way, and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would‘ve just been like, ’Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.‘ But I didn’t. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me,” Cabello added.

