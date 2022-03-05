Camila Cabello shares insight into why she and Shawn Mendes broke up

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were one of the cutest celebrity couples before they ended their two-year relationship. They announced their breakup on Instagram with a joint statement announcing they were ending their romantic relationship, but not their friendship. Cabello and Mendes kept the details of their split private, but the singer has finally opened up about how her priorities have changed.

Cabello’s joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily to talk about her new music. The singer is releasing her album Familia on April 8th, which will feature her new single “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran. The song shares insight into their breakup as she sings, “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts / But not everything works out.”

The singer told the host what she was, “trying to get across in the verse is just that things change and things take really unexpected terms.” “Because for me, I f—ing love Shawn,” she said, per Billboard. “And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…’ Whatever it is that’s going on in your life, whether it is a breakup or a divorce, or like you said, a friend breakup, or you’ve just gone through something that just is really s—ty. Hopefully, this can make you be like, ‘It is that way now.‘”

As for the split? “My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life,” she explained. “Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career,” the 25-year-old continued.

The singers started their relationship at a time when they were still learning how to be what Cabello called, “healthy adults.” “My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f*cking point?” She said, adding, “I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”

On Wednesday, November 17th, Camila and Shawn announced their breakup through their Instagram pages. Both provided the same statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”