Camila Cabello and her mom let loose at lunch

Camila Cabello and her mom Sinuhe Estrabao celebrated hump day this week and had an outdoor lunch together in Hollywood. Paparazzi captured photos of their outing and, Cabello took some time to take selfies while her mom enjoyed what looks like a mimosa.
The singer looked stylish with an awesome “waste of space” shirt. She carried a tote and wore baggy jeans and Abuela-inspired shoes.
We don’t know how Cabello’s selfies turned out but today she shared a selfie with a silly filter and bright orange makeup.
Cabello seems to be enjoying the single life following her split from Shawn Mendes. She spent some time visiting the Dominican Republic and Montana, USA and, has also been spending time with those close to her. This week she shared a video at karaoke with friends as they belted out to Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Cabello looked carefree with sunglasses and a large drink in her hand as she tried to get her friends to sing in the right tempo. She captioned the video, “put this on my vision board.”
Last week the singer had a good old-fashioned family party and shared an epic clip of her abuela dancing. You can see where Cabello gets her shoe inspiration from. Cabello captioned the video, “I aspire to this amount of swag. mi abuela.“