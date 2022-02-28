Camila Cabello’s fans share convincing theories about how her song ‘Bam Bam’ might be about Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is releasing a new song featuring Ed Sheeran on March 4, and fans are already convinced that the tune is about Cabello’s ex, Shawn Mendes. The Cuban American singer and actress took to social media to tease about the upcoming song “Bam Bam,” The single’s theories immediately started to flood the internet.

“Isn’t really about shading Shawn, I feel like it’s more about how sometimes things don’t work the way you want in life, and you need to move on. BUT GIRL- CAMILA!! THE LYRICS OH MY LAWD,” a fan tweeted, referring to Camila’s singing, “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now.”

Shawn Mendes in Hawaii

According to the star’s fanbase, she might be talking about Mendes’ biggest fear, which is deep water. Also, Shawn spent a few days surfing months after announcing his split from Camila.

Cabello also sings, “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” And as we previously reported, the “Havana” interpreter sold her Los Angeles home in January. The tune’s lyrics also include, “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now.” The part might refer to how the couple began their friendship and relationship as teenagers.

In 2019 during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cabello said, “We were stupid. I think we both had a crush, but we were, like, I don’t know, being babies about it. But we’re grown now.”

After many years of friendship and two years as a couple, Cabello and Mendes parted ways assuring that they continue as good friends. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they informed in a joint statement shared on social media. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The pair recorded their first collaboration in 2015, Cabello’s debut single, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” After that, a few years later, the two released “Señorita” right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.