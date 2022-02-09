Get to know Hitomi Mochizuki, the yogi spotted with Shawn Mendes in Hawaii

Last week, Shawn Mendes was spotted in Hawaii getting up close and personal with a mystery brunette, later revealed to be Hitomi Mochizuki.

The photos show the pair walking together, sitting and chatting at a local business, and even performing an intimate ritual that saw Mochizuki blowing a powder up the singer’s nose through a pipe as they sat face-to-face.

Now, fans of the newly-single “Summer of Love” singer are eager to find out more about the brunette beauty, whether these two are dating or simply forming a friendship. Keep on reading to learn a few facts about Youtuber and yogi Hitomi Mochizuki.

Hitomi is a star in her own right, boasting almost 1 million subscribers on Youtube. She also has more than 400K followers on Instagram, where Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello both follow Mochizuki.

On her Youtube channel, she does a lot of yoga, meditation, and healing practices in her videos, along with other clips that show her nighttime routines and other popular Youtube trends. Her social media pages feature a lot of lengthy captions about spirituality, healing, womanhood, and more.

While she might be hanging out with one of the biggest musicians in the world, Hitomi is certainly down to earth. The Youtuber once lived in a treehouse for a whole month, detailing the experience in a 2019 video titled, “I lived in a treehouse for a month.”

“I feel my whole body and nervous system just relax and neutralize when I’m surrounded by green and foliage,” she said in the video. “I just feel that everyone needs to spend time in the stillness of nature to remember a part of themselves. Living in a treehouse the past 3 weeks has been such an amazing manifestation come to fruition. It is such a wonder to just exist in one of your own wishes.”