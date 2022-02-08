Shawn Mendes gets up close and personal with yogi Hitomi Mochizuki in Hawaii

Shawn Mendes has a new woman in his life, but their connection might not be romantic.

The “Summer Of Love” singer was spotted on a remote beach in Hawaii with Hitomi Mochizuki, an “Ashtanga Yogi” whom Shawn follows on Instagram. Photos show the pair walking around and grabbing some refreshments at a local establishment, though the most interesting snaps see the two of them getting super up close and personal.

According to reports from Page Six, the brunette influencer was blowing a powder up Mendes’ nose, though it’s not immediately clear what’s taking place from the photos. The publication adds that the substance could be rapé powder, or “shamanic snuff,” a kind of tobacco “used in spiritual practice by shamans and tribes in Brazil and Peru.”

At another point in their session, Mendes and Mochizuki joined their hands together as they stared deep into each other’s eyes. The pair was later seen walking along a rocky path as the singer clutched a beverage.

For this outing, Shawn was wearing a gray muscle tee and athletic pants with a bandana around his neck. Mochizuki matched his casual look by rocking biker shorts and a coordinating sports bra.

This spotting comes just a few months after Mendes called it quits with Camila Cabello, who also follows Hitomi Mochizuki on Instagram.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote in a joint break-up statement in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Luckily, things seem cordial between the two following the end of their two year relationship.