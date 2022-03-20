Shawn Mendes talks about life post Camila Cabello break up

Shawn Mendes got candid about life after his break up with Camila Cabello. In a video shared on social media, Mendes discussed the inspiration behind some of his songs and how his public break up impacted him and his lyrics.

When discussing his new music, Shawn addressed his feelings on breaking up and how that affected him as a person. “A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f*ck, you know, you don’t realize, like, when you’re like, breaking up with someone, you like think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all this sh*t that comes after it,” he said. “Like, who do I call when I’m like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f*cking, on the edge? I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own…that’s my reality, you know.”

Shawn’s statements come after some statements from Camila, who’s currently promoting her new music. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Camila discussed her relationship with Shawn and how her priorities had rearranged following the split. “I f*cking love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she said. “I think as I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”