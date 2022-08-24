‘My Dream Quinceañera’ is set to premiere a brand-new reimaged series on Paramount+ this fall

Paramount+ is bringing a reimagined version of the coming-of-age reality series, My Dream Quinceañera, based on AwesomenessTV’s most-viewed-ever YouTube series of the same name. The show will premiere this fall and will be produced by Awesomeness.

The 10-episode season is executive produced by Teresa Hsu, with the first three episodes available on Friday, Sept. 16, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining seven episodes.

My Dream Quinceañera follows three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna. They go through simultaneous fun and drama-filled journeys to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. New for the Paramount+ series, all three ladies will have the added help of expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez to help make all their quince wishes come true.

Alongside the new series, AwesomenessTV will also debut a special short-form episode, “My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late,” that will follow the story of a trans woman, Juliet, who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera at age 15 and finally gets to experience her quince later in life as her true self. The episode will air across TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, and Facebook.

Production of the new series for Awesomeness is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president of the unscripted and digital studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted, current series; and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted original content.

Before its Paramount+ revival, My Dream Quinceañera was born as an AwesomenessTV YouTube series that spanned 39 seasons and more than 230 episodes, standing as AwesomenessTV’s longest-running and most-viewed original series of all time.