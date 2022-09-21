Concert season: How to avoid fraud while buying your tickets

Now that we are leaving the lockdown days in the past, the excitement of returning to live concerts is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and today, we have tons of options across the country to enjoy tours from our favorite artists.

Your dream concert is happening soon, but your pockets might not be happy since prices have increased exponentially. Still, you go into YOLO mode and decide to buy them. A week into the show, the tickets are nowhere to be found, and you realize that the “great deal” was a scam.

It sounds tragic, but scams happen more often than you think. If something looks or sounds suspicious, take a moment to reflect and consider its legitimacy. If you’re like Manuel Turizo, and you want to “Escuchar las canciones que un día te dedicaron” live, Chase recommends that you first consider these tips:

Even if you want to be in "un VIP, un VIP… ¡Ey!" with Bad Bunny, beware of prices that sound too good to be true. There is no way that a concert can offer tickets at meager prices without losing money. Always remember that if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. ¡Sal corriendo!

What can you do to protect yourself?