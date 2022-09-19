Lady Gaga’s emotional apology after canceling Miami concert amid dangerous storm

Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami, Florida on Saturday night, as a result of a thunderstorm. And while the singer hoped to resume the show later that night, she canceled the concert and issued a tearful apology for the audience.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us,” the talented performer said in an emotional video. “I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the show. it was too dangerous, the lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment.”

Gaga also appeared on stage apologizing for not being able to continue the concert, with fans of the singer supporting her decision and tossing a bouquet of red roses, which she would later be holding on her Instagram video, saying she would “cherish them forever.”

Lady Gaga’s final Chromatica Ball in Miami was cut short due to a thundestorm: “When I said ‘I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive’… it’s because I care about life now in a way I didn’t for a long time” pic.twitter.com/fQME8VRBqM — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) September 18, 2022

“I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew (or) my dancers,” Gaga said, revealing that she was looking out for the safety of everyone at the venue.

“It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy,” she continued. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe.”

She concluded by saying, “Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever - it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

Lady Gaga goes live on Instagram: “I’ve always wanted to be that hardcore bad b*itch, but what I reallt want is to also be responsible and loving” pic.twitter.com/UR3nD7eOcJ — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) September 18, 2022