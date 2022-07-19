Lady Gaga opens up about her chronic pain after kicking off Chromatica Ball tour

Lady Gaga is having the time of her life kicking off the highly anticipated Chromatica Ball worldwide tour in Germany, after rumored to be playing Harley Quinn in the ‘Joker’ sequel, the singer is now showcasing incredible choreographies and taking us back to the ‘Mother Monster’ days with her extravagant wardrobe, hair and makeup, giving fans everything they want.

And while the audience during the first concert were thrilled to have Gaga back on stage, performing Sour Candy, Free Woman, 911, Shallow and more, many were wondering about her chronic pain condition, as it is known that the singer and actress suffers from fibromyalgia.

The 36-year-old performer, who seems to be the top choice to portray Amy Winehouse in an upcoming biopic, gave fans an insight of how she has been feeling lately, revealing that she is currently “pain-free.”

“I want to really thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person,” Gaga admitted to her fans. “I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free than I have in ages. Being free of pain onstage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience and enjoy the show and really tell a story.”

The singer previously confessed that she was afraid of never being able to tour again due to her chronic pain. “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare. I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful.”