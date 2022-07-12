Amy Winehouse biopic is in the works, but who will portray the iconic singer?

A new biopic is officially in the works, and is none other than the late singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse who will be having her life story on the big screen. Some details about the upcoming project have been revealed, however it’s still unclear which actress will be chosen to portray the iconic singer.

British director Sam Taylor-Johnson is set to helm the biopic titled ‘Back to Black,’ which is backed by Winehouse’s estate, with a screenplay by Matt Greenhalgh. Studiocanal is producing the project, with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, alongside Tracey Seaward.

Taylor-Johnson is known for directing ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ in 2015, ‘A Million Little Pieces’ in 2018 and ‘Nowhere Boy’ in 2009. “This is a dream movie to helm,” the 55-year-old director wrote on social media, posting a photo of the announcement.

Fans of the late singer can expect details about the focus of her story and casting search soon, however many online users are already speculating about who will be the right choice to portray Amy, including Lady Gaga, Lauren Jauregui, Camila Cabello, Alexa Demie, and more fan-favorite stars.

The legendary musician previously had her story told in a documentary directed by Asif Kapadia, winning the best documentary Oscar at the 2016 Academy Awards. Then in 2021 a BBC documentary titled ‘Reclaiming Amy’ marked the ten-year anniversary of the singer’s death.