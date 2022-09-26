Karol G falls on the stage again! The Colombian singer thinks it is her new Miami tradition

Karol G is performing across the United States with her $trip Love Tour. Over the weekend, the “Bichota” singer, who is also promoting her album, KG0516, touched down at the FTX Arena in Miami, FL, to share with fans a memorable night filled with music and good entertainment.

However, the fun was slightly interrupted when Karol took a tumble while the crowd gasped. Although the Colombian superstar didn’t get injured, she stepped on an unsecured part of the stage and promptly recovered.

©El Gordo y La Flaca





“I don’t know what is going on with Miami,” she said after the scary moment. “But I’m going to tell you something. Every time Karol G comes to Miami, she will fall but, we will enjoy regardless.”

In 2021, Karol G had a similar experience during her Bichota World Tour. The star fell off the stairs in Miami midsong. The global sensation paused for a few seconds while on the floor. After one of her backup dancers rushed to help, Karol regained her strength and continued the show despite injuring her knee and breaking several nails.