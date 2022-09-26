Karol G falls on the stage again! The Colombian singer thinks it is her new Miami tradition

Karol G is performing across the United States with her $trip Love Tour. Over the weekend, the “Bichota” singer, who is also promoting her album, KG0516, touched down at the FTX Arena in Miami, FL, to share with fans a memorable night filled with music and good entertainment.
However, the fun was slightly interrupted when Karol took a tumble while the crowd gasped. Although the Colombian superstar didn’t get injured, she stepped on an unsecured part of the stage and promptly recovered.
“I don’t know what is going on with Miami,” she said after the scary moment. “But I’m going to tell you something. Every time Karol G comes to Miami, she will fall but, we will enjoy regardless.”
In 2021, Karol G had a similar experience during her Bichota World Tour. The star fell off the stairs in Miami midsong. The global sensation paused for a few seconds while on the floor. After one of her backup dancers rushed to help, Karol regained her strength and continued the show despite injuring her knee and breaking several nails.
In September 6, Karol G kicked off her U.S. tour in Illinois, marking her first U.S. solo headlining tour where she’ll perform in some of the country’s biggest arenas. Her first tour took place in 2017, with performances in theaters and arenas, mostly based in locations that hosted smaller crowds.
At the end of August, Karol G released her second single of the year, called “Gatúbela” and featuring Maldy. The song quickly climbed up the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, landing at #4. The track is also #37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, showing how popular reggaeton music has become in the United States.