Sueños Festival brings the party to Chicago: Becky G, Grupo Firme, Wisin Y Yandel, and more

Summer is coming, which means some of the best music festivals are on the horizon! And what better way to start a new season, than with Latin music in the heart of Chicago. With incredible performances from reggaeton legends like Arcangel, Chencho Corleone, and Ivy Queen, and Latin superstars like Becky G, El Alfa, and Myke Towers, Sueños Music Festival promises to bring the party to the Windy City for a second time.

©Sueños Festival





Fans of these incredible artists can expect to witness an even bigger festival for the second edition of Sueños, featuring a larger main stage, 20+ artist performances, and new experiential activities in Grant Park.

This time, hailing from Tijuana, Grupo Firme is coming with their successful hits in the regional Mexican music scene. Wisin Y Yandel are also ready to give the audience their best performance, while Colombian reggaetonero Feid and Puerto Rican star Nicky Jam will be turning up the celebration.

Ryan Castro, Young Miko, Junior H and Gera MX, are also among the performers for the festival, as well as many DJ sets that will keep the party going. Fans of reggaeton can purchase early access tickets to Sueños Festival on Thursday, February 2nd.at 12pm CST/1pm EST.

With the purpose of uplifting Latin culture, Sueños continues to celebrate with extraordinary music, people, food, and amazing energy, featuring a curated selection of Chicago’s best Latin food, art installations, a ferris wheel, multiple bars, and specialty cocktail lounges, and much more surprises.