New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kali Uchis, Nicky Jam, Fall Out Boy, and more

It’s the weekend! 2023 is going strong and we have a round up of fresh music to add to your playlist. From reggaeton to rock, listen to some of the hotttest releaeses from a variety of genres below.
1. Kali Uchis - I Wish you Roses
Kali Uchis blesses fans with an etheral new single, “I Wish you Roses.” The song comes with an epic music video where she recreated a scene in “American Beauty.” “This song is about being able to release people with love. It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter,” she said about the song, per Pitchfork.
2. Tagua Tagua - Colors
Brazilian Tropical Psych artist Felipie Puperi aka Tagua Tagua releases the 2nd single from his upcoming album. “Colors.” With R’n’B and a hint of pop, the filtered guitar and synths on the track take the music into a space very much of its own. Lyrically, “Colors” is nostalgic and talks about a single encounter and the power it has to transform a person’s life, per a press release.
3. Loyal Lobos - Sleeper
Colombian-born, Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Loyal Lobos continues to show off her unique style with “Sleeper.” Confessional and very personal, Loyal Lobos’ track is full of shimmery synth sounds and is a metaphor for taking control.
4. Toy A Mil - Nicky Jam
Nicky Jam gets 2023 started with “Toy A Mil.” “This song calls for a party to kick off the year with positive energy and a desire to have a good time. I hope you enjoy it,” commented Nicky, per Entertainment Focus.
5. Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry - Gonna Be You
Five legends come together for the upcoming movie 80 for Brady. With Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on the song, its a fun and nostalgic hit.
6. Calibre 50 - Dirección Equivocada
Written by Armando Ramos, Eduardo Gurrola and Alejandro Gaxiola, Calibre 50’s “Dirección Equivocada” tells a story of a man who decides to walk away from a relationship rather than fall into the traps of love and passion.
7. Ely Blancarte - Teikiris
Rising Mexican star Ely Blancarte releases “Teikiris.” “Overall, I’m very happy with the song and the video. I think it’s fun, empowering andit’s one of my favorite songs to jam out to in the car especially,” Blancarte said about the song.
8. Pitbull x AYYBO x ero808 - RIGHT OR WRONG
Mr. Worldwide collaborates with emerging producer, AYYBO (Aaron Bonnema), and a singer-songwriter and producer Ero808. With Pitbull’s classic sound and catchy beats, the song is sure to be a party and club banger.
9. Nonso Amadi - Ease Up
Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi releases “Ease Up.” He was named on Vevo DSCVR’s “Artists to Watch 2020,” and the new song showcases his talent and storytelling. “I’ve always wanted to be a bridge connecting African music and to the rest of the world,” he said about the importance of being part of our Artists to Watch 2023 class.
10. Myke Towers - Pauta y Flow
Gaining 1.5 million plays on YouTube in less than a week, Myke Tower’s “Pauta y Flow,” is proving to be a banger. The trap style banger showcases Towers’ flow.
11 . TIMØ - ENERO
Colombian pop band TIMØ begins 2023 with the release of their new single, “Enero.” The song comes with a message of hope for those feeling down or hopeless.
12. Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side
The now trio Fall Out Boy releases “The Other Side.” It comes with an exciting music video that takes you on a journey. The guitar heavey rock song will have you ready to head bang.
13. Codi Smith - LIAR
Los Angeles Codi Smith releases “LIAR.” “This song is a quintessential Codi Smith song. It’s the Codi Smith zeitgeist. The formula that made me who I was from the very beginning. Making a song about betrayal, hurt, or deceit but making it sound fun happy and commercial. I’ve had this song in the vault for three years and I feel like it’s the perfect time to finally dance again,” he said about the song.