New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kali Uchis, Nicky Jam, Fall Out Boy, and more

It’s the weekend! 2023 is going strong and we have a round up of fresh music to add to your playlist. From reggaeton to rock, listen to some of the hotttest releaeses from a variety of genres below.

1. Kali Uchis - I Wish you Roses

Kali Uchis blesses fans with an etheral new single, “I Wish you Roses.” The song comes with an epic music video where she recreated a scene in “American Beauty.” “This song is about being able to release people with love. It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter,” she said about the song, per Pitchfork.

2. Tagua Tagua - Colors

Brazilian Tropical Psych artist Felipie Puperi aka Tagua Tagua releases the 2nd single from his upcoming album. “Colors.” With R’n’B and a hint of pop, the filtered guitar and synths on the track take the music into a space very much of its own. Lyrically, “Colors” is nostalgic and talks about a single encounter and the power it has to transform a person’s life, per a press release.



3. Loyal Lobos - Sleeper

Colombian-born, Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Loyal Lobos continues to show off her unique style with “Sleeper.” Confessional and very personal, Loyal Lobos’ track is full of shimmery synth sounds and is a metaphor for taking control.

4. Toy A Mil - Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam gets 2023 started with “Toy A Mil.” “This song calls for a party to kick off the year with positive energy and a desire to have a good time. I hope you enjoy it,” commented Nicky, per Entertainment Focus.