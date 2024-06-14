New Music Friday: Lasso, Nicky Jam and Ryan Castro, LL COOL J, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a round up of new music from a variety of genres to get your weekend started. Summer is just around the corner and now is the time to start building the perfect playlist.

1. Lasso, Micro TDH - No Escuches Esta Canción

Latin Grammy winner Lasso, teams up with his fellow Venezuelan Micro TDH for a 70s-inspired ballad about a breakup. Infusing rock ballad elements with Latin pop, the track comes with a beautiful music video, starring actress Nanette Orellana, directed by Charlie Nelson.

2. Venesti x Goyo x Slow Mike - Anestesia

Colombian artists GOYO, Venesti, and Slow Mike, come together to release “Anestesia.” The fun dance track fuses urban sounds with Afrobeat, showcasing the vibrant energy of Colombia’s Pacific coast. The music video, shot in Medellín and directed by Janki Martínez, takes viewers on a journey of healing and self-discovery.

3. Nicky Jam x Ryan Castro- Chicokis

Nicky Jam and Ryan Castro come together just in time for summer with “Chicokis.” The reggaeton track comes with a music video, directed by Simon Brand featuring electrifying performances by Nicky andRyan, and a troupe of dancers.

4. Snow Tha Product - Jump

Mexican-American singer Snow The Product releases “Jump.” The Grammy-nominated rapper shows off her bilingual lyricism, seamlessly between English and Spanish with a unique flow.

5. Virlán García - RM

Singer, guitarist, and composer Virlán García releases his latest catchy tune, “RM.” The singer navigates the idea of power, success, and the high-stakes life of wealth and danger. The song shows off his unique sound in the genre.

6. ERRE, Eslabon Armado - TE XTRAÑO

Erre releases his 12 track album, “DESDE MI HABITACIÓN.” It includes the collaboration with Eslabon Armado, “TE XTRAÑO.” “Desde mi habitación means everything to me and this stage in my career. Being my debut album, I wanted to show the world all the different things I can do wether it’s production, instrumentation, songwriting, everything. This album is very special to me because as the title says, everything started in my bedroom. The place where I’ve written most of all my music and where I’ve also recorded and produced them,” Erre said in a press release.

7. Bial HClap & partywatcher - Una Vez Mas

Chicago-based Dominican artist partywatcher releases “Una Vez Más,” with renowned producer Bial HClap. The track tells a story about two former lovers who reunite and navigate the complexities of rekindling their relationship. It has tropical vibes and is perfect for summer.

8. Victoria Monét - Alright

R&B singer Victoria Monét releases her latest sultry track, “Alright.” It comes with an epic music video with the artist paying tribute to Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé.

9. LL COOL J - Saturday Night Special ft. Rick Ross, Fat Joe

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J returns with his new single “Saturday Night Special” featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe. “‘Saturday Night Special’ is just the beginning. There’s a lot more where this came from, and I’m hype for y’all to hear this new record. We’re doing this for the fans and for Hip-Hop culture,” LL COOL J said in a press release.

10. Fuego, Kidd Voodoo - Decisiones

Fuego, debuts his latest single, “DECISIONES.” The urban bachata track is in collaboration with Chilean artist, Kidd Voodoo. ﻿It will have you swaying your hips and ready to dance on the beach.