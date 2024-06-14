Sam Feldt, Anitta and JVKE’s new collab is the song of the summer: Listen to ‘Mi Amor’ [EXCLUSIVE]

The new song of the summer is here! Chart-topping producer and Dutch DJ Sam Feldt has released a new collaboration- ‘Mi Amor’ - with none other than global superstar Anitta, and JVKE.

“Mi Amor” is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of love, collaboration, and the evolution of my musical journey over the past decade.” - Sam Feldt -

This song is Anitta’s latest collaboration following the release of her latest album ‘Funk Generation,’ after taking over the music industry in recent years, becoming a multi-award winner with ‘Envolver.’ As for Sam, since bursting onto the scene with his multi-platinum-selling remix of ‘Show Me Love,’ he has continued redefining dance music’s boundaries. His signature style—a blend of deep house with pop sensibilities—has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

©Courtesy



This track is set to captivate audiences worldwide and stake its claim as the hottest summer track of 2024.

About the new single, Sam Feldt commented that the collab has been in the making for over two years. He also shared how it came about, “It all began with a serendipitous connection on Instagram with JVKE, whose voice and talent immediately struck a chord with me. We exchanged ideas, and when he sent me the vocals for “Mi Amor,” I knew we had something extraordinary.”

Adding the Sam Feldt live band to the song, with horns in the drop, brought an organic and Latin vibe that fit perfectly with my summer sound. Plus, Anitta, who sings in Spanish, Portuguese, and English gives it a more global appeal. The 30 year old DJ and producer said, “The song narrates a tale of love’s pursuit and discovery, a theme that resonates deeply with me, particularly now with the birth of my son, Florian. Despite the numerous iterations and mixdowns, the track remained at the forefront of our minds, a testament to its potential.”

©Credit: Kim de Hoop



In the ever-evolving landscape of electronic music, Sam Feldt has solidified his status as an indomitable force. He is celebrated for his infectious melodies, uplifting beats, and keen sense of musical storytelling that resonates on a global scale.

Listen to the new collaboration here!

‘Mi Amor’ is expected to become a hit song, aiming to be one of the hottest summer tracks of 2024, bringing Latin influences and summer vibes. Feldt is known for creating infectious melodies and has worked with many fan-favorite artists, including Rita Ora, Kesha, and Tones & I.

©GettyImages



Anitta’s energy is evident during her performance at NBC’s “Today” show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 31, 2024 in New York City.

Meanwhile, JVKE has stepped into the scene with multiple VMA nominations and was named MTV PUSH Artist, following his collaborations with artists such as; Charlie Puth, Jimin from BTS, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, ENHYPEN, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Bazzi, Jon Bellion, Kodak Black, and Alan Walker as well as being featured on the Fast X soundtrack.

©GettyImages



JVKE’s emotional performance at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City.

From JVKE’s expressive vocals to Anitta’s electrifying performance, every element of the track highlights the extraordinary talent and creative chemistry of these three artists. As excitement builds for ‘Mi Amor,’ it’s clear that this collab will make a significant splash in the music world, marking a pivotal moment in the careers of Sam Feldt, JVKE, and Anitta. All of which will make this collab, THE song of Summer 2024!