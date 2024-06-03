Anitta jumps off the stage to join the crowd during one of her NYC stops on the ‘Baile Funk’ Tour

On her BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE tour, international superstar and GRAMMY Award-nominated sensation Anitta continues to dazzle fans worldwide. The tour, which kicked off in Mexico City, Mexico, features over 20 dates across the globe, bringing the high-energy, iconic funk parties of Brazil to intimate venues in cities far and wide.

The North American leg of the tour has been particularly special, as it marks Anitta’s first extensive tour across the continent, providing fans with a unique and authentic taste of Brazilian Baile Funk, a cultural experience that is both privileged and enriching.

One of the most memorable moments of the tour occurred during Anitta’s highly anticipated stop in New York City. Known for her dynamic performances and close connection with her fans, Anitta took the opportunity to create an unforgettable experience. Midway through her electrifying set, she paused and asked the crowd to make space, signaling her intent to join them on the floor.

As the audience eagerly complied, creating a path for the star, Anitta descended from the stage with just one security guard. This bold move showcased her fearless and genuine desire to connect with her fans on a personal level. She walked freely through the pit and encouraged the crowd to jump with her. The fans, ecstatic and supportive, began jumping and encircling Anitta, capturing videos of this extraordinary moment.

The New York City performance exemplified the spirit of the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE tour. By bringing the essence of Brazil’s vibrant funk parties to an international audience, Anitta is not only sharing her culture but also creating a unique and interactive concert experience. Each venue on the tour is meticulously chosen to maintain an intimate setting, fostering a sense of exclusivity and making fans feel like they are part of a special, one-of-a-kind celebration.