Nicky Jam will star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming action-comedy ‘Regulators’

Nicky Jam has secured the starring role in Universal Pictures’ upcoming action-comedy Regulators. The film will also be produced via Nicky’s music label La Industria. Although the story details are being kept under wraps, Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona write the screenplay.

In addition to Nicky Jam, other well-known names in the entertainment industry producing the movie include Will Smith, Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez, and Heather Washington, alongside Juan Diego Medina and Lorenzo Braun.

The Puerto Rican and Dominican descent star appeared in Bad Boys for Life alongside Smith. The Latin music star also starred in the TV series El Ganador and the online show The Rockstar.

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award presented by the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Telemundo and Billboard have selected the world-renowned singer, businessman, and actor for his impressive artistic career.

The recognition will be presented to him during the most prestigious night in Latin music to be held on Thursday, September 29. It will be broadcast live on Telemundo at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

The Billboard Hall of Fame Award is given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending borders of genres and languages.

Who is Nicky Jam?

Nicky Jam has a career spanning more than three decades in urban music. Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the star is one of the pioneers of reggaeton and has become one of the great promoters of the genre.

The Boston-born singer of Puerto Rican and Dominican origin is one of the most prestigious reggaeton figures on the international music scene. His first radio hits, such as “Yo no soy tu marido,” “Me Voy pa’l party,” “Fiel a tu Piel,” and “La combi completa,” paved the way for urban music and made him one of the most prominent international exponents of the genre, which he later endorsed with the global success “Travesuras”. The latter peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in 2014.