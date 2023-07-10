Andrea Bocelli hilariously reacts to the feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

Andrea Bocelli has hilariously chimed in on the infamous feud between sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. After Kim mentioned Bocelli’s involvement in both her and Kourtney’s weddings, the talented singer entered the chat and added his two cents.

In response to Kim’s revelation that Bocelli had performed at her wedding to Kanye West in 2024 and at Kourtney’s nuptials with Travis Barker, the world-renowned Italian tenor took to social media to address the situation.

“Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m beyond flattered that you both adore my voice, and I’ll always be thrilled to sing for you,” Bocelli wrote on his Instagram Story. “But let’s not forget, there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli, whom your mother @krisjenner is also well-acquainted with. See you soon in Tuscany! Andrea.”

Andrea Bocelli is playfully reminding the Kardashian sisters that while he appreciates their admiration, his talented son Matteo Bocelli was also present and performed at Kourtney’s wedding in May 2022. With his witty remark, Bocelli adds a humorous twist to the ongoing Kardashian saga.

Kim couldn’t resist joining in on the fun and reposted Bocelli’s message on her own Instagram Stories, showing her appreciation for the amusing banter. As for Kourtney, she has yet to respond to the singer’s playful remarks, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her reaction.

According to Kourtney, her younger sister was “copying” her wedding vibes during the September 2022 fashion collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim then fired back in a confessional of The Kardashians, “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy. Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

She added, “You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her ‘Dolce Vita’ lifestyle? OK.”

It’s refreshing to see Andrea Bocelli inject some lighthearted humor into the mix in a world where feuds and drama often dominate the headlines. With his undeniable talent and quick wit, he reminds us that laughter is the best medicine, even amid controversies.