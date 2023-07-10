Oscar De La Hoya praises Travis Barker for raising his daughter, Atiana De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya is overflowing with gratitude as he praises Travis Barker for his role in raising his beloved daughter, Atiana De La Hoya. In a heartfelt interview before the release of his HBO documentary The Golden Boy, the 50-year-old former professional boxer opened up about Barker’s immeasurable impact on Atiana’s life.

The legendary boxer said he sincerely appreciated Barker, acknowledging him as a true “father figure” when he couldn’t be there. “Look, I didn’t raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due,” De La Hoya told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter,” he continued.

©GettyImages



Atiana De La Hoya attends a Paramount Pictures‘ Young Hollywood event for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at E.P. & L.P. on June 01, 2023, in West Hollywood, California.

Reflecting on his role as a father, De La Hoya humbly recognized the significant contributions of Atiana’s mother, Shanna Moakler, in raising their children. De La Hoya acknowledged the dynamic of their co-parenting relationship and his place in their lives, acknowledging that while he is proud to be Atiana’s father, he recognizes the invaluable presence Barker has been for her. “I have to be grateful that Shanna [Moakler] was a mother to Atiana and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it,” he said.

De La Hoya’s admiration for Barker shines through as he emphasizes the drummer’s unwavering commitment to stepping up and embracing his role in Atiana’s life. “But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done, especially with Barker. He’s obviously stepped up to the plate,“ he added.

©GettyImages



Actress Shanna Moakler (L) and children Alabama Barker and Atiana de la Hoya arrive at the Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Hosts A Sing-A-Long Premiere Of “Beauty And The Beast” at the El Capitan Theatre on October 2, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

From a young age, Barker has been a constant source of support and guidance, demonstrating the true essence of fatherhood. De La Hoya expressed his deep appreciation for Barker’s efforts and the positive impact he has had on his daughter.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Atiana, born in 1999, holds a special place in De La Hoya’s heart, and he maintains a respectful and amicable relationship with Barker. Their mutual respect and open lines of communication have allowed them to navigate the complexities of co-parenting with grace. De La Hoya highlighted Barker’s genuine kindness. “He’s such a nice guy,” De La Hoya told the publication of Barker. “I have the utmost respect for him.”

“He’s a good guy. I’ve talked to him several times. And we communicate about Atiana,” he continued. “I’m just grateful for what he’s done.”

Not only has Barker played a significant role in Atiana’s life, but he has also embraced the responsibilities of stepfatherhood with Kourtney Kardashian’s children from her previous relationship. His loving nature extends beyond his own family, creating a nurturing environment for all the children he embraces as his own.

As Barker and Kardashian prepare to embark on a new chapter as expectant parents, De La Hoya recognizes Barker’s profound impact on people’s life.