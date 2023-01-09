Who is Millie Corretjer, Oscar de la Hoya’s ex wife?

Millie Corretjer and Oscar de la Hoya are getting divorced. The couple, which split up over six years ago, will be proceeding with their separation after de la Hoya filed for divorce this past week. They married in the year 2001, and had three kids together.

Here’s what you should know about Millie Corretjer:

She is Puerto Rican

Milagros Corretjer, professionally known as Millie, was born in Puerto Rico. She comes from an influential family, being the granddaughter of Juan Antonio Corretjer, a poet and Secretary General of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party.

She is an artist

Corretjer is a singer and an actress. She has released three albums over the course of her career and met de la Hoya through music, when he was recording his first album.

She has three children