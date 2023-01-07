Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders

Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago.

2004 photo of the couple



According to the outlet, De La Hoya,49, listed the grounds for the divorce as irreconcilable differences. It’s unclear what made him finally pull the trigger, but he’s in a pretty serious relationship with sports reporter Holly Sanders, who is 15 years younger than him.

They reportedly met in June 2021 at a boxing event and were photographed leaving Nobu together in August 2021. His filing begs the question, could they be talking about making the next step?

As for De La Hoya and his ex-wife, they met back in 2000, after he saw her in a music video. He reached out to the actress and singer to be in one of his music videos, and their relationship took off fast, and they got married in October 2001.