Travis Barker reveals he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have chosen the name of their baby boy

Love is blossoming, and the anticipation grows as Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their precious baby into the world!

Recently, the star of The Kardashians, Kourtney, delighted fans by sharing a series of stunning maternity photos that showcased her beautiful baby bump and the deep connection between her and her Blink-182 husband, Travis.

In these captivating images, Kourtney looked stunning in a flowing light blue dress, elegantly paired with mesh pants that echoed their growing family’s joyous anticipation. Travis opted for a simple yet stylish look, donning a white muscle tank and black jeans. Fans quickly noticed his teasing comment, hinting at the baby’s name: “I already know his name 😉.”

Although the couple didn’t reveal further details about the chosen moniker, Kourtney shared additional photos of the couple posing lovingly next to an outdoor drum set. Accompanying the images, Kourtney wrote, “Little drummer boy coming soon.”

The collection of maternity photos garnered heartwarming support from their celebrity friends. Adrienne Bailon, which has a great friendship with the Kardashian sisters, despite her failed relationship with Rob Kardashian, expressed her excitement, exclaiming, “So beautiful amiga! So happy for you!”

Avril Lavigne, who had a relationship with Brody Jenner, brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, showered the post with a series of blue heart emojis, adding to the atmosphere of love and joy.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple joyfully announced the sex of their baby

As Travis began a drumroll and shared a tender kiss with Kourtney, a burst of blue streamers popped in the background, confirming that they were expecting a baby boy.

While this marks their first child together, Kourtney and Travis are already loving parents from their previous relationships. Kourtney is a doting mother to her daughter Penelope, 10, and her sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis is a devoted father to his three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, aged 24.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

After announcing the pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June, a source close to the couple revealed Kourtney’s overwhelming excitement. “She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while,” they shared. “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

Get ready to join Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker on their exciting and loving journey as they welcome their little bundle of joy into the world.