Kourtney Kardashian poses poolside showing off her baby bump

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her “sweet summer” by the pool. The 44-year-old reality star showed her best pose, proudly displaying her growing baby bump after revealing she will be welcoming a baby boy with her husband Travis Barker.

The mother of 8-year-old Reign, 10-year-old Penelope, and 13-year-old Mason, shared a series of photos, including a mirror selfie wearing a green side tie bikini, another of her daughter Penelope playing in the pool, and another selfie wearing black sunglasses while suntanning.

Kourtney announced the sex of their baby over the weekend, with the ‘Blink-182’ rockstar playing the drums before blue streamers launched into the air. A close source to the pair revealed to People that she is “beyond excited” to expand their family.

“She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while,” the insider said to the publication. “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too. Kourtney has been praying for this,” the person added. “She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling.”

A different source revealed to the Daily Mail that Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick is feeling “gutted” amid the baby news, as she seemingly didn’t recognize him during Father’s Day. “Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn’t even recognize her anymore. Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends,” the source said.

“What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney’s Father’s Day post. To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing.”