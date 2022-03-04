Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler says she is pregnant with her fourth child

While Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are going strong, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler is going through a lot. But hopefully her latest news will bring positivity and hope. Days after her ex Matthew Rondeau was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, Moakler has revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Moakler spoke to PEOPLE for an article published Thursday where she confirmed her pregnancy. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Moakler said in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day,” she added.

Moakler’s ex-boyfriend was arrested on February 24 and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Moakler at their Los Angeles home.

The alleged details are pretty horrific, but authorities confirmed with PEOPLE he was charged with felony domestic violence with a bail set at $50,000. After posting bond, Rondeau took to his Instagram story claiming “the love of” his life made him out be the villain.

Following the incident, Moakler’s told PEOPLE in a statement that she was doing okay. “I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends,” a rep said.

Moakler and Travis‘ 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker also spoke about the incident. She shared a short statement on Instagram that said, “Just texted my mom! I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live.” “I’m in contact with her & she’s okay,” she said. The teenager concluded her statement with “That man needs serious help!”

If you are someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 24/7/